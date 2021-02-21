Employee at North Myrtle Beach clinic faked signature to get opioids, warrant says

An employee at a North Myrtle Beach clinic illegally prescribed pills and forged a doctor’s signature to buy opioids, according to arrest warrants.

Lora Lee Jacome was arrested Thursday and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County. The 53-year-old is charged with seven counts of drug manufacturing, distribution or possession, and was released after posting a $70,000 bond, according to the jail website.

Jacome’s arrest warrant states that from November 2020 to January 2021, while she was employed at MEDCare Urgent Care in North Myrtle Beach, she faked a doctor’s signature to obtain oxycodone for a patient. She also illegally obtained Adderall, the warrant says.

The prescription was picked up at at separate CVS and Walgreens locations in North Myrtle Beach. Warrants say the doctor whose signature was forged confirmed that he did not sign any prescriptions. Jacome told police that the drugs were not for her, but the warrants did not specify if she had intent to sell them.