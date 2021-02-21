Crime

Employee at North Myrtle Beach clinic faked signature to get opioids, warrant says

An employee at a North Myrtle Beach clinic illegally prescribed pills and forged a doctor’s signature to buy opioids, according to arrest warrants.

Lora Lee Jacome was arrested Thursday and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County. The 53-year-old is charged with seven counts of drug manufacturing, distribution or possession, and was released after posting a $70,000 bond, according to the jail website.

Jacome’s arrest warrant states that from November 2020 to January 2021, while she was employed at MEDCare Urgent Care in North Myrtle Beach, she faked a doctor’s signature to obtain oxycodone for a patient. She also illegally obtained Adderall, the warrant says.

The prescription was picked up at at separate CVS and Walgreens locations in North Myrtle Beach. Warrants say the doctor whose signature was forged confirmed that he did not sign any prescriptions. Jacome told police that the drugs were not for her, but the warrants did not specify if she had intent to sell them.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
