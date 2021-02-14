Body found in Horry County pond was missing man, coroner confirms

The body fished from a small pond on Azalea Drive was a missing Horry County man, according to the Horry County coroners office.

Corey Morrison, 26, was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, near Murphy’s Law on Highway 17 Bypass outside of Myrtle Beach.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday Horry County Police closed Azalea Lakes Boulevard near Cold Water Circle and Gladiola Court outside of Myrtle Beach.

Half an hour later, they announced the discovery of a body in a small pond on Azalea Lakes Boulevard.

Five-day search

The search for Morrison lasted five days.

A vehicle registered in Morrison’s name was attempting to turn left at Azalea Lakes Boulevard, but he was driving too fast for the conditions and struck the ditch, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle was not located at the time of the collision.

UPDATE - SEARCH ONGOING



The search for Corey William Morrison, 26, continues at this time across Socastee.



Per our typical procedures, we have called for assistance from our #PublicSafetyPartners.



Community members may see HCPD officers, Horry County Fire Rescue, SC Dept. of Natural Resources, and SLED.

Morrison was reported missing after he didn’t show up for work on Tuesday, and after family and coworkers noticed that his phone was off.

The Horry County Police and fire rescue searched the area using dogs and boats. They also called in public safety partners to help in the search, including Horry County Fire Rescue, SC Dept. of Natural Resources, and SLED.