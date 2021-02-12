One dead in road rage self-defense shooting in Horry County, police say

One person was killed in what police believe was self-defense following a road rage incident in Horry County.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Loris Police Department arrived at the Speedway on Broad Street and found a 32-year-old man shot in the torso and lying unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Loris police believe the shooting was the result of a road rage incident that spilled into the Speedway parking lot.

Police say that the victim of the shooting had approached the person who shot him with a knife. After the man with the knife opened the door of the second person’s truck, the driver shot him once, Loris police wrote in a Facebook post.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information related to the incident to contact The Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000 and ask for Detective Stevens.