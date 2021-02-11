Police investigate scam involving impersonation of Myrtle Beach police officer

If someone claiming to be a Myrtle Beach police officer asks you for money over the phone, be suspicious.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department put out a statement Thursday afternoon warning the public of a scam. In a Facebook post, MBPD warned that someone pretending to be a police officer has been making phone calls asking for money for a warrant.

“Law enforcement agencies will not call people asking for payments,” the post reads.

Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Tom Vest said that someone sent an undisclosed amount of money to the person claiming to be a police officer.

Vest said there was at least one active police investigation into the scam incident.

Myrtle Beach police urge anyone who receives such a phone call to report it immediately by calling 843-918-1382.

Police encouraged anyone who is unsure of the authenticity of a call claiming to be from MBPD to hang up and call the police department directly.