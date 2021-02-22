Former Myrtle Beach police officer took inappropriate photos of witness, lawsuit says

A former Myrtle Beach police officer is accused of taking non-consensual photos of a woman who had witnessed a crime, according to a lawsuit filed in Horry County court this month.

The lawsuit lists the city and police department as defendants and details how police responded to a call for domestic violence on Hawthorne Lane.

Two officers, one woman and one man, spoke to a witness who lived in the same apartment complex and witnessed some of the domestic dispute. After speaking to the woman, who the lawsuit identifies only by Jane Doe, the male officer, Justin Vasquez, stayed behind.

While talking, Vasquez asked whether the woman had surveillance cameras in her apartment, and she replied that she did not. Vasquez then moved around the table where the woman was standing and lifted her dress from behind while taking a photo on his cellphone, the lawsuit states.

The woman moved away from Vasquez and he left the apartment. The female officer returned with a witness form for her to fill out. After filing out the form, Vasquez requested some changes and returned to the apartment where he again lifted the women’s dress and took a picture on his cellphone, according to the court filing.

The woman did not know what to do so she walked to the door and told Vasquez she needed to get ready to go out. The woman locked the door and Vasquez soon returned, ringing the doorbell multiple times, the lawsuit states.

The woman was a victim of sexual assault, physical and psychological injury, the lawsuit said. The woman is suing for an unspecified amount of damages and lawyer fees.

Mark Kruea, the city’s spokesman, said the city does not comment on pending litigation.