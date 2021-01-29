Crime

Man accused of raping a minor at Myrtle Beach resort on Ocean Boulevard

A man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor at a beachfront Myrtle Beach resort, according to police.

Police say Frederick Lewis, 44, traveled to Myrtle Beach in September with a group. While along the Grand Strand, Lewis sexually abused a minor, who was part of the group, according to an arrest warrant.

The incident happened at Camelot By the Sea, 2000 N. Ocean Blvd., according to the arrest warrant. The victim is between the ages of 14 and 16.

Police charged Lewis with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to police records. Lewis was given a $25,000 bond on his charge.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
