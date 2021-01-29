Man accused of raping a minor at Myrtle Beach resort on Ocean Boulevard

A man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor at a beachfront Myrtle Beach resort, according to police.

Police say Frederick Lewis, 44, traveled to Myrtle Beach in September with a group. While along the Grand Strand, Lewis sexually abused a minor, who was part of the group, according to an arrest warrant.

The incident happened at Camelot By the Sea, 2000 N. Ocean Blvd., according to the arrest warrant. The victim is between the ages of 14 and 16.

Police charged Lewis with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to police records. Lewis was given a $25,000 bond on his charge.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.