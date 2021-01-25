Well-known Horry County lawyer accused of violently attacking a woman

A local attorney is accused of violently attacking a woman in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Ralph James Wilson Jr., 45, with first-degree domestic violence. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sunday and released Monday after posting $10,000 bond.

On Sunday, police say Wilson hurt a woman. The location of the incident and the relationship between Wilson and the victim is redacted.

Wilson hit the victim in the back of the head and the face, according to an arrest warrant. He then poured water on the victim and put a pillow over her nose and mouth, making it difficult to breathe.

Wilson took the victim’s cell phone and threw it in the backyard, preventing her from calling for help, according to the warrant. The incident also happened in front of children.

First-degree domestic violence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Wilson’s law office is based in Conway, South Carolina, and he has represented several high-profile clients in Horry County over recent years.