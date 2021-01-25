Bones that spurred death investigation in Socastee are human remains, coroner says

Bones found in a wooded area in Socastee are human, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night, Horry County Police responded to Enterprise Road after a man said he found bones in a wooded area, according to a police report.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office stated Monday afternoon that the bones are from a man.

An anthropologist is examining the bones and DNA samples will be analyzed after that.

Horry County police are still investigating.