Georegtown County computer systems hacked over weekend, officials say

Georgetown County’s computer network suffered a major infrastructure breach over the weekend.

The breach impacts most of the county’s electronic systems, including county emails. Police and jail systems were not affected. The county said they don’t know when systems will be operational again.

Anyone trying to reach a county office should do so by phone. County phone lines are still operational, and staff members continue to work normal hours.

The county said they do have insurance against cyber-attacks and are working with cyber security experts to determine any information that may have been impacted.

The county’s website, gtcounty.org, is still operational and additional updates can be found there as they become available.