Crime

Georegtown County computer systems hacked over weekend, officials say

Georgetown County’s computer network suffered a major infrastructure breach over the weekend.

The breach impacts most of the county’s electronic systems, including county emails. Police and jail systems were not affected. The county said they don’t know when systems will be operational again.

Anyone trying to reach a county office should do so by phone. County phone lines are still operational, and staff members continue to work normal hours.

The county said they do have insurance against cyber-attacks and are working with cyber security experts to determine any information that may have been impacted.

The county’s website, gtcounty.org, is still operational and additional updates can be found there as they become available.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
