Man wanted in connection to decades-old cold case in Georgia arrested in Myrtle Beach

After nearly 20 years on the run, a man wanted in connection to a 2003 cold case murder in Georgia was arrested in Myrtle Beach.

Alvin Shane Barfield, 47, was arrested in South Carolina on Thursday morning. It was a joint operation with several police agencies, officials said. It was not immediately clear if Barfield lived in the area or was passing through at the time of his arrest.

Barfield was wanted in connection to the 2003 murder of Albert Woolfolk in the Columbia, Georgia area. Police have told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer that Woolfolk was killed in his home, hours after he left a local bar. His wife and newborn son were not home at the time of the murder.

A robbery was a possible motive in the killing, police said. Woolfolk’s family says he was stabbed to death.

The murder investigation was classified as a cold-case by Georgia police, though officers continued to investigate and Woolfolk’s family kept the case in the spotlight.

Officer identified Barfield as a suspect in the murder late in 2020 and arrested him a month later, according to the Columbus, Georgia, police. He is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center until he can be extradited to Georgia.