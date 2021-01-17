Conway man faces more than 20 charges after stealing cars and dirt bike, police say

Horry County police say they’ve arrested a Conway man responsible for stealing multiple vehicles last year.

Patrick Cassidy, 30, was arrested last week after a three-month string of vehicle thefts around the Myrtle Beach area. He has a long criminal history including a conviction for first-degree assault.

Police arrested Cassidy Thursday and charged him with 13 crimes including grand larceny and receiving stolen goods. He is facing another 10 charges from last year after failing to appear for court in November.

On Oct. 26, police say Cassidy stole a dirt bike parked in front of Redline Power Sports on U.S. Highway 501 and sped off towards Carolina Forest.

The next day, police say Cassidy hit an apartment parking lot on Sun Colony Boulevard in Longs, and made off with a white Nissan belonging to The Old Golf Store on U.S. Highway 17, according to police reports.

A police report filed the next day says Cassidy broke into a truck near International Drive. The victim had parked the car to go hunting and returned to his truck to find the tailgate busted open and containers inside missing. His front tire was also slashed.

On Nov. 7, police responded to Stonebridge Drive about a stolen car. Cassidy knocked on the victim’s door and asked for him, according to police reports. The man who answered the door told Cassidy the victim was in the shower. The man went to sit on the porch and saw the victim’s car driving away toward Palmetto Point Boulevard.

The next day, a Conway man stepped outside around 1 a.m. to smoke a cigarette. He told police he saw his Ford truck in the parking lot that night, but when he woke up it was gone, along with a rifle inside it.

After a month off, police say Cassidy was back at it. They responded to Larkhill Lane after someone called about their utility terrain vehicle missing from their yard. Videos from neighbors show a white truck pull up and take the UTV around 11 p.m., according to police reports.

Cassidy is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

Last May, Cassidy was arrested on 10 charges including grand larceny, burglary, theft and financial crimes. He was released in July after posting bond, according to jail records. Court documents show Cassidy failed to appear for a November hearing related to those charges.