Live grenade at center of federal search found in Horry County, officials say

A live grenade similar to one that killed a child in Virginia was found in Horry County.

Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Wednesday they found the live weapon in Horry County, South Carolina. Last week, the ATF asked for the public’s help in finding the device.

The ATF did not release further details about where the grenade was found, but stated there were no additional injuries.

The grenade was believed to come from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Shallotte, North Carolina.

In late December, a child in Virginia was killed by a similar grenade that may have been bought at the same mall, according to the ATF. Officials say the grenade may have been bought around June 2020.

The grenades were described as an “inert” MK2 weapon used during World War 2.

Anyone who bought a grenade from the mall and would like their device inspected should contact law enforcement, according to the ATF.