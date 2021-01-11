Woman used fake prescription at a Myrtle Beach Kroger to get pills to sell, police say

An Horry County woman was arrested Friday after trying to use a fake prescription to get opioids from a Myrtle Beach pharmacy.

Kim Kathleen Ritter is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. She was arrested Friday and let out on $2,500 bond from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sunday.

Police responded to a Kroger grocery store near Renee Drive and found that Ritter tried to fill a prescription for 120 Oxycodone pills. The powerful painkiller is highly addictive and dangerous if not prescribed by a doctor.

Ritter tried to use a fake prescription for the pills and told police she intended to sell them once she got them, according to an arrest warrant.

She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.