Police charge ax-wielding woman they say tried to set SC house on fire with child inside

A Loris woman was arrested after police say she attacked someone with an ax and later tried set the house of fire while a child was inside.

Leontra Smith is charged with willful and malicious attempts to burn and child neglect. She was arrested on Jan. 1 and was released on bond the next day.

On New Years Day, Horry County Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Foxwood Drive in Loris. Another individual and Smith had an argument over missing keys that escalated when Smith grabbed an ax and started to swing it, according to police documents.

The victim called the police and said there was a woman with an ax who had poured gasoline on the door. While the victim was on the phone with 911 Smith could be heard in the background saying she was going to lie to the police and say that the victim “did a bunch of stuff to her,” according to police records.

Smith, 31, poured kerosene on the door to the house and tried to light it while a child was inside, according to the arrest warrant.

When police arrived they found Smith driving a gray Jeep with the window smashed near Cherry Hill Road. When police asked about the window Smith admitted she smashed it and that “she had a lot going on,” according to the report.

Smith was arrested and brought to J. Reuben Long Detention Center with a $10,000 bond. She faces up to 5 years for attempting to burn the house and 10 years for child neglect.