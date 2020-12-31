Suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint behind popular restaurant in Myrtle Beach, cops say

A suspect robbed a man at gunpoint behind a popular Myrtle Beach restaurant, according to arrest warrants.

Myrtle Beach police charged Jaizon Jamal Paige, 22, of Florence, with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, second-offense distribution of crack cocaine and possession of cocaine near a school. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday after posting $45,000 bond.

On Dec. 26, police went to Carrabba’s Italian Grille, 6803 N. Kings Hwy., for a reported robbery. The victim said he was on a break in the back when a black man with a red-hooded sweatshirt pulled up in a black Dodge Charger.

The suspect took out a gun and demanded money, according to an arrest report.

The victim threw $50 in the car and the suspect left the area, the report states.

Hours later, police found the vehicle from the robbery on Yaupon Drive, according to the report. Paige, who matched the suspect’s description, was also near the car.

Two women inside the car said Paige was the driver, according to the warrants.

Police arrested Paige on an unrelated charge and found $58 on him, the report states. The robbery victim also identified Paige in a photo lineup.

The drug charges related to previous incidents where Paige allegedly sold drugs to an undercover officer in October, according to the warrants.