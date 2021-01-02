Horry County man arrested after police say he raped a 12-year-old girl multiple times

Police arrested a man who they say raped a 12 year old girl multiple times.

Richard Fleisch Jr. was arrested on Dec. 23 and is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to arrest warrants the 38-year-old raped the victim at least three times between July 2019 and January 2020.

Myrtle Beach Police began investigating in February of this year after the victim reported the sexual assaults. The warrant said that Fleisch “was in a position of authority to coerce the victim to submit.”

Fleisch was on supervision from the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for drug trafficking. In May, he was arrested for drug trafficking and spent three months in jail. He has a criminal history including arrests for shoplifting in 2018 and second degree assault and battery in 2016, according to court records. Fleisch is not listed on the state’s sex offender registry.

If found guilty, Fleisch faces at least 60 years in jail, maximum 20 for each charge, and will have to register as a sex offender. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.