Crime

Dog in need of medical attention, collar too tight found in Loris, Horry County cops say

A dog had its collar too tight and lacked medical care when police arrived at a Loris home earlier this week, officers claimed. Now, the owner faces a criminal citation.

On Wednesday, Horry County police went to Cheryl Road in the Loris area to check on the welfare of a dog, according to a police report.

When the officer arrived, he saw a medium-sized dog chained to a wheelchair ramp with no shelter, the report states. The dog had a collar that was too tight hat cut into her neck. The officer could also smell an infection coming from the wound, the report states.

The dog’s owner, Latosha Smith, came out of the house and said she put the collar on the dog, according to the report. The officer told her the collar was too tight and the dog needed medical attention.

Smith, 36, told the officer she found the dog by the side of the road a month ago and brought it home, the report states.

Smith let the officer take the dog and police took the animal to a vet for care, according to the report. There, they learned the collar was tied in a knot to make it smaller to fit the dog.

On Thursday, police cited Smith for mistreatment of animals.

