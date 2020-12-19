Man accused of trying to kill his mom in Horry County arrested on opposite U.S. coast

A man accused of trying to kill his mom in Horry County was arrested nearly a continent away, police say.

James Shawn Nichol, 48, of Myrtle Beach, was wanted by Horry County police on an attempted murder charge and was arrested Thursday in Oregon, according to the Oregon State Police.

Police found Nichol in a stolen vehicle at the Baker Valley Rest Area along I-84 in Oregon, according to the state police. Troopers stopped his car and arrested him without incident.

Police say that Nichols tried to kill his mom and stole her car in the Myrtle Beach area.

The incident happened on Dec. 11, according to an Horry County police report. Officers went to a Bellegrove Drive home after a 911 hang-up call. Investigators determined the victim was attacked and fled out her back door to another home.

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to the report.

Nichol is being held in an Oregon jail. Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.