Longs man shot and killed a dog before throwing it in ditch, Horry police say

A Longs man was arrested Tuesday after Horry County police say he shot and killed a puppy.

Gary Wayne Floyd, 58, is charged with animal cruelty after police say he shot a dog and threw it into a ditch. On Monday December 7, Floyd pulled into a driveway near Anna Drive in Longs. A witness told police that a small puppy, a stray who had taken shelter at the house, was in the driveway. The witness said that the dog was not attacking or acting aggressively towards Floyd, according to the police report.

Floyd then shot the dog, picked it up and threw it into a ditch across the road. When police arrived they saw a bullet casing and blood on the ground, according to police. Officers said they retrieved the dog from the ditch and saw that it had a bullet hole through its head.

The next day police located Floyd on Anna Drive and arrested him. Floyd told police that he killed the dog on the request of his aunt. He was charged with torture and ill treatment of animals and was released Wednesday from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $2,000 bond.