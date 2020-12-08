He went to a hospital to visit a dying relative. Cops say he left with stolen drugs.

A man went to a Grand Strand hospital to visit a dying family member and left with thousands of dollars in stolen drugs and other items drugs, police say.

The Georgetown County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of Matthew Ryan Brandt, 27, on several charges related to the alleged theft.

Brandt went to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital to visit a dying family member, according to deputies. He stole property and controlled substances, including a partially used Fentanyl drip bag.

Fentanyl is a drug that is often mixed with other narcotics to enhance the effects.

Deputies say that within minutes of the incident, hospital staff alerted the police. They identified Brandt and obtained security footage.

According to police, they tracked Brandt to an apartment in Myrtle Beach, where he was found with the stolen items.

Deputies charged Brandt with two counts of theft of controlled substance, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug and grand larceny over $5,000.