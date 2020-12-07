Myrtle Beach police arrest one in connection to Ocean Boulevard armed robbery

Myrtle Beach police announced on Monday that they have one person in custody in connection to an armed robbery that happened early in the morning.

Officers responded to 3rd Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard for the report of two people being robbed at gunpoint by multiple people at 1 a.m., according to a news release. The suspects fled in a vehicle after firing a shot.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department Real-Time Crime unit spotted the vehicle by using city traffic cameras and license plate readers. Officers spotted the vehicle and took one person into custody at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and other arrests in connection to the incident are possible. Officers say they will release the name of the arrestee once formal charges are filed.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the department at 843-918-1382 or Detective Chris White at 843-918-1967 and reference report number 20-022684. Callers can remain anonymous.

