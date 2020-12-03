Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Man charged in rape of Surfside Beach woman he met on a dating app

A North Carolina man is accused of raping a Surfside Beach woman he met on a dating app.

Horry County police charged Sean Deegan, 36, with forcible rape and kidnapping. Deegan is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

Police say Deegan sexually assaulted a woman who he met on a dating app earlier this year. The woman invited Deegan over in October after they met on the app, according to police reports.

The report does not specify which app they used to meet.

Police redacted some of the details about the alleged rape in the report, but officers responded to a Murrells Inlet property in October for the report. The victim told police she met Deegan in Surfside Beach and later invited him over. Authorities said Deegan raped the woman soon after.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Forceable rape and kidnapping are both punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service