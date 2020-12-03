Man charged in rape of Surfside Beach woman he met on a dating app

A North Carolina man is accused of raping a Surfside Beach woman he met on a dating app.

Horry County police charged Sean Deegan, 36, with forcible rape and kidnapping. Deegan is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

Police say Deegan sexually assaulted a woman who he met on a dating app earlier this year. The woman invited Deegan over in October after they met on the app, according to police reports.

The report does not specify which app they used to meet.

Police redacted some of the details about the alleged rape in the report, but officers responded to a Murrells Inlet property in October for the report. The victim told police she met Deegan in Surfside Beach and later invited him over. Authorities said Deegan raped the woman soon after.

Forceable rape and kidnapping are both punishable by up to 30 years in prison.