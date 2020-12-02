Man shoots at car to avoid being run over by driver who threatened to kill, police say

A Conway man has been arrested and charged after he attempted to run someone over with his car in the Carolina Forest area, police said.

Horry County police charged River Hancock damage to personal property and first- and third-degree assault.

Authorities were called Tuesday about 7 p.m. to Ludlow Loop for a driver who crashed his car into an apartment complex. A witness saw the crash and went to check on the driver. The driver turned out to be Hancock, who was behind the wheel. His eyes were “glossed over” according to the police report. Hancock, 21, then sped forward crashing into a car in the parking lot.

The then asked Hancock what was wrong to which he responded that he would “kill him” and accelerated towards him. The witness pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the car, causing it to swerve away, the police report said. The witness told police he fired out of fear for his life and that Hancock kept driving and yelled something from his window. Police did not name the witness.

Police later found Hancock at a gas station on River Oaks Boulevard where he assaulted a store employee, according to the report. Hancock is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.