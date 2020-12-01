18 arrested in multi-agency drug bust in Horry and Florence counties

Eighteen people were arrested Tuesday morning as part of a collaborative drug bust in Horry and Florence counties.

A team of more than 85 federal, state and local law enforcement officers arrested 18 people who are charged in federal court for their roles in an interstate drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach, Conway and Florence, said U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr.

“These types of operations specifically target entire criminal organizations, which in turn allow us to protect communities in the Pee Dee region and across South Carolina,” he said during a Tuesday press conference in Myrtle Beach.

The arrests were made Tuesday about 6 a.m., according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Everett McMillian, who is prosecuting the case. An interstate drug trafficking organization was responsible for multiple kilograms of cocaine and marijuana coming into the state, some cocaine was cooked into crack cocaine and sold throughout the neighborhood, he said. Other drugs and guns were taken by police during the investigation.

The arrests were a part of Operation New Optix, a collaborative effort between federal and local law enforcement.

For the 18 people arrested, charges include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Some of the people arrested have other drugs and weapons charges. If found guilty the sentences range from 5 years to life in prison.

The most serious charges coming from individuals who had larger drug quantities. This included up to 5 kilograms, or about 11 pounds of cocaine. Five additional people have warrants for their arrest. Three others were already in jail for related charges.

Agents of the Florence Resident Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA, led this investigation with help from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office – Special Operations Group, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, Conway Police Department, and Horry County Sherriff’s Office.

“Standing behind me are partners to prosecute those that need to be held accountable for bringing the poison into our community that is affecting our community,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. “These cases are what is going to make that difference and make a change.”

The charges for those arrested are listed below:

Shackeel Coleman, 29, of Myrtle Beach is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Kimo Felton, 41, of Conway is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Harry Bellamy, 41, of Myrtle Beach is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 28 grams of cocaine base, and a quantity of marijuana. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Steven Jeffcoat, 30, of Myrtle Beach is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 28 grams of cocaine base. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Lenard Hemingway, 53, of Myrtle Beach is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Yenitza Coleman, 27, of Myrtle Beach is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Jasamine Mitchell, 32, of Conway is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Timothy McCray, 31, of Conway is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 28 grams of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment

Henry Boyd, 39, of Conway is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Timothy Lee, 27, of Myrtle Beach is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Jacqueline Strickland, 59, of Conway is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Venson Strickland, 29, of Myrtle Beach is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

James Graham, 30, of Conway is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

Alonzo Lee Pierce, 37, of Galivants Ferry is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Gary Jackson, 30, of Myrtle Beach is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Alton Brown, 41, of Florence is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of cocaine base. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

Joshua Darby, 32, of Murrells Inlet is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of cocaine base. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

Travis Rogers, 40, of Conway is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Kevin Linnen, 33, of Myrtle Beach is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

Mario Williams, 41, of Florence is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of marijuana. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

Robert Hooker, 40, of Myrtle Beach is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of cocaine. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.