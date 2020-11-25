Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
5 people were in a home when a suspect opened fire. Cops say they caught the shooter.

Weeks after one person was hurt in a shooting at a Conway apartment, police say they arrested the man who pulled the trigger.

Taylor Perry, 22, was pulled over Tuesday morning by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for speeding and arrested after police confirmed he was wanted in connection to a Conway shooting.

In September, Perry shot several rounds into an apartment on Boundary Street in Conway, police said. One victim was shot in the leg, according to arrest warrants.

Perry was charged with five counts of attempted murder because there were five people in the house.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond. He faces up to 30 years for each charge of attempted murder.

Police also charged with speeding 25mph over the speed limit, giving false information to law enforcement and failing to stop for police.

Gerard Albert III
