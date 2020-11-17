He was wearing a face mask. Myrtle Beach police arrested him anyway. Here’s why.

What can you do when you’re out shopping but forgot your mask? Well, you probably shouldn’t steal one.

Myrtle Beach police arrested one person Monday for shoplifting from Belk in Coastal Grand Mall. The proof was right on his face. Derek Spontak, 35 was arrested for shoplifting one white Haines facemask from the store.

The store’s security video footage shows Spontak removing a single facemask out of the wrapper to wear and throwing the rest back on the shelf. He then walked around the store for a while before leaving without paying for the $20 mask, according to a police report.

He told police he took the mask so he could wear it in the store. He was taken to the Myrtle Beach jail and was given a ticket and released. Spontak has no other criminal history, the police report said.

Myrtle Beach’s face mask policy calls for them to be worn in all retail businesses or establishments that are open to the public. These include grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, laundromats, barbershops and hair salons, gyms and fitness facilities, amusements, and professional service buildings, such as real estate offices, accounting firms and attorney offices.

Additionally, the order applies to commercial retail establishments, including sporting goods, beachwear, furniture and home-furnishing stores. Floral shops, department stores, clothing, shoe, jewelry, luggage, hardware and home-improvement, book, craft and music stores are also included.

Furthermore, the order states that all customers and staff are required to wear face coverings while inside an enclosed area of any retail, food or hotel establishment, when interacting with the public or staff, and when social distancing isn’t feasible. All customers frequenting indoor common areas in any overnight accommodations will also be required to wear a face covering.