Animal skeletons found at Grand Strand home, several mistreated dogs rescued, cops say

Several mistreated dogs were rescued from a Georgetown County home where police say they also found skeletons of other animals.

A 24-year-old man now faces more than a dozen criminal charges in connection to the investigation.

On Monday, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged Steven Graham, of Andrews, with 14 counts of animal cruelty. Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies said they found emaciated dogs and puppies abandoned at a mobile home on Voss Trail in Georgetown.

A dog and several puppies were found inside a home and others were chained and in cages. The dogs were without food or clean water, and some of them had sores, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

