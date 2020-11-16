67-year-old man lands in jail after attacking another with sword, Horry cops say

A man attacked a housemate with a sword and now faces years in prison, according to police.

Horry County officers charged Lawrence Timothy Tiggett, 67, with second-degree assault and battery. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday. He is being held in jail without bond set in his case.

Officers responded to an S.C. 90 home in the Longs area shortly after midnight Monday for a reported stabbing, according to a police report.

The victim said Tiggett, who also lives at the home, attacked him with a sword, the report states. The victim had small cuts to the right side of his face, to his nostril and to a lower eyelid.

Police found Tiggett on the couch in the home and arrested him. Officers also saw blood splattered on the walls and floors of the living room, according to the report.

Second-degree assault and battery is punishable by up to three years in prison.