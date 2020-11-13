Not so friendly: Fundraising jar for adopted girl stolen from Myrtle Beach restaurant

A man grabbed a fundraising jar for an adopted girl from the front counter of a local restaurant and now police are searching for the less than friendly suspect.

Myrtle Beach police went to Friendly’s restaurant, 4705 N. Kings Highway, around 10 a.m. Thursday for a reported larceny.

The general manager said “Patrick” came into the store around 8 a.m. and ordered a cup of coffee, according to a police report. The manager knew the customer from other visits.

When the manager returned from the back of the restaurant, she saw Patrick grab a fundraiser jar off the counter and run from the store, the report states. The jar was for the manager’s adopted daughter and had about $150 worth of bills and coins inside.

The manager chased the suspect but could not catch up as he fled north on Kings Highway, the report states.

A waitress also told police she saw the suspect run out the door with the jar. Both the manager and waitress identified the suspect, who has not been arrested as of Friday morning.