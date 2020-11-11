Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Man reported missing from North Carolina found dead in Myrtle Beach hotel

A man reported missing from North Carolina was found dead in a Myrtle Beach hotel room.

On Nov. 7, Myrtle Beach police asked for the public’s help to find Gregory Earl Cole. Authorities stated at that time that “investigators have reason to believe that he is here in Myrtle Beach and may be in danger.” He was reported missing from Brunswick County, North Carolina.

Around midnight Tuesday, Myrtle Beach police went to Sandy Beach Resort, 201 S. Ocean Blvd., where they found Cole dead in the bed of a hotel room, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Cole, 69, died between Nov. 7 and Nov.8, according to the coroner’s office.

Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest said nothing has been ruled out in Cole’s cause of death and the department awaits his autopsy results.

