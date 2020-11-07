Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Crime

Wisconsin admin arrested in Myrtle Beach after mask dispute, wait at restaurant: report

A Wisconsin administrator was arrested in Myrtle Beach after saying he didn’t have to wear a mask, getting mad over a restaurant’s waiting time and punching a victim, cops say.

Myrtle Beach police charged Patrick Shaun Marsh, 54, with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and third-degree assault and battery. He was arrested last month. According to WMTV, Marsh is a city administrator in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

Myrtle Beach officers went to Damon’s Grill, 2985 S. Ocean Blvd. for a reported fight around 7 p.m. A witness said Marsh came into the restaurant and was told there was a 30-45 minute wait time, according to a police report.

Staff also asked Marsh to wear a mask because of the city’s COVID-19 mask ordinance, but Marsh said he did not have to wear one, the report states.

Fitchburg is in Dane County, Wisconsin, which has a coronavirus mask requirement for indoor spaces, according to the county’s webpage.

Marsh got frustrated with the wait time at the South Carolina restaurant and said an expletive, according to the report. Marsh tried to get service at the bar, but was told they were only serving table guests. He got angry, sat down and began to yell at the hostess.

The hostess was upset over the tone and the language Marsh used, the report states. A witness asked Marsh to leave, but the administrator refused.

The witness went to get help and Marsh followed him into a hallway, where another person met them, according to the report. Marsh then started to punch one of the people. A scuffle started and staff separated the group.

Police say the fight was filmed by security cameras.

