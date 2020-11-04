Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Crime

Suspect in murder of Myrtle Beach Good Samaritan wanted bond. Here’s what a judge ruled.

The man accused of killing a person who tried to stop a fight at a Myrtle Beach fast-food joint will remain in jail after having bond denied.

Niko Williams was in Horry County court this week to request bail in his case. But, a judge denied to give him bond, according to Jimmy Richardson, Solicitor for the 15th Judicial District.

Williams was charged with murder for the death of Albert “AJ” Soles Jr., 24, on Sept. 11.

Williams faces life in prison.

Myrtle Beach police went to the Cook Out restaurant, 1800 N. Kings Hwy., around 1 a.m. Sept. 11 for the reported shooting, Cpl. Thomas Vest said. When officers arrived, they found two people who were hurt. The victims were taken to the hospital, Vest said.

Williams was in an argument that turned physical with two other people when Soles tried to intervene, according to arrest warrants. It was then Williams shot Soles.

