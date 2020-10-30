Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Conway man on sex offender registry arrested in connection with Marion County murder

A Conway area man with a violent criminal history was arrested and charged in connection to a murder in Marion County.

Marion County police announced the arrest of Johnny Michael Dillard after a woman was found dead Wednesday in a car in the Park and Blow Handi Mart, according to the Marion County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Dillard is a registered sex offender who was reported to live in the Conway area, according to the South Carolina Sex Offender registry. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a 1992 conviction of buggery.

In June, Dillard was arrested for first-degree assault and battery. He stabbed a man multiple times after a fight about missing money, according to police warrants. He paid $10,000 bond and left J. Reuben Long Detention Center. That case is still pending. In August, he was arrested for trespassing and property damage. He paid a fine and was released from jail again.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dillard, 55, is being held in the Marion County Detention Center awaiting arraignment, according to a Marion County Sheriff press release.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service