Crime
Conway man on sex offender registry arrested in connection with Marion County murder
A Conway area man with a violent criminal history was arrested and charged in connection to a murder in Marion County.
Marion County police announced the arrest of Johnny Michael Dillard after a woman was found dead Wednesday in a car in the Park and Blow Handi Mart, according to the Marion County’s Sheriff’s Office.
Dillard is a registered sex offender who was reported to live in the Conway area, according to the South Carolina Sex Offender registry. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a 1992 conviction of buggery.
In June, Dillard was arrested for first-degree assault and battery. He stabbed a man multiple times after a fight about missing money, according to police warrants. He paid $10,000 bond and left J. Reuben Long Detention Center. That case is still pending. In August, he was arrested for trespassing and property damage. He paid a fine and was released from jail again.
Dillard, 55, is being held in the Marion County Detention Center awaiting arraignment, according to a Marion County Sheriff press release.
Comments