Conway man on sex offender registry arrested in connection with Marion County murder

A Conway area man with a violent criminal history was arrested and charged in connection to a murder in Marion County.

Marion County police announced the arrest of Johnny Michael Dillard after a woman was found dead Wednesday in a car in the Park and Blow Handi Mart, according to the Marion County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Dillard is a registered sex offender who was reported to live in the Conway area, according to the South Carolina Sex Offender registry. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a 1992 conviction of buggery.

In June, Dillard was arrested for first-degree assault and battery. He stabbed a man multiple times after a fight about missing money, according to police warrants. He paid $10,000 bond and left J. Reuben Long Detention Center. That case is still pending. In August, he was arrested for trespassing and property damage. He paid a fine and was released from jail again.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dillard, 55, is being held in the Marion County Detention Center awaiting arraignment, according to a Marion County Sheriff press release.