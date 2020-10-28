Horry County police involved in fatal crash near U.S. 501, officials say

A 46-yer-old man died in car crash with an on-duty Horry County police officer, officials say.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck near U.S. 501 and the S.C. 544 overpass.

A Chevy Cavalier drove east on S.C. 544, crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Tahoe, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the Cavalier was not wearing a seatbelt and died. The driver of the Tahoe was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Allen Alexis Brown, 46. He had lived in the Horry County area for four or five months after moving from Sumter.

According to Horry County fire rescue, at least one person was thrown from their vehicle.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Horry County police confirmed Wednesday that an on-duty detective was in the Tahoe. The officer had minor injuries in the crash, according to police. The officer’s car was driving an unmarked car.

Several ambulances and South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene. Part of the overpass was closed as crews helped at the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: At 1:55 p.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident with ejection in the area of E. Highway 501 and the Highway 544 overpass.



Injuries are reported. Please avoid this area to avoid delays. @SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/ciYn7weq1p — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 27, 2020

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News local These are some of Horry County’s most dangerous intersections February 09, 2019 5:26 PM