Crime

Man charged with murder in North Myrtle Beach hit and run

North Myrtle Beach police arrested a man accused of a deadly hit and run earlier this month.

Angel Tomas Romero, 20, is charged with two counts of hit and run, one resulting in death and the other resulting in great bodily injury.

North Myrtle Beach police responded to a hit and run on Oct. 19 near 1300 South and U.S. 17 about 4 p.m. after a truck failed to yield during a left turn causing a motorcycle to crash into it. The driver left the scene towards Cherry Grove Commons where he parked the truck and ran away.

First responders treated the motorcyclists and they were taken to an emergency room. One person died and the condition of the other person wasn’t clear, according to reports. A video reviewed by police showed Romero’s Chevy truck hitting the Harley Davidson motorcycle and then speeding off.

Romero later turned himself in to North Myrtle Beach police. In July, Romero was arrested for another hit and run involving an unattended vehicle. He plead guilty and paid a fine in September.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond. If found guilty he faces up to 35 years for the two counts of hit and run.

