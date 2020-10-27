Driver arrested by Horry County Police after high speed chase, shooting gun out sunroof

An Horry County man led police on a chase that ended with shots fired as his car crashed into a ditch, police say.

Michael Faulk, 32, was arrested and charged with possession of firearms and receiving stolen goods.

Horry County police were called Monday at about 5 p.m. to Christian Road in Conway when Faulk was seen driving in a gray Cadillac telling passersby that he was “about that life,” a phrase referencing killing people.

A witness called authorities after seeing a handgun on the car’s center console. The witness told police Faulk was trying to sell the gun, which was stolen, according to a police report. Faulk did not point it at anyone on the street. He later left to give another man a ride home.

Police tracked down the car, which had a stolen license plate, and tried to pull Faulk over on Duck Cove road. He drove away and went on Highway 905. Authorities were able to pop the car’s tires with stop sticks near West Bear Grass road and Highway 905. Faulk then shot the handgun through the sunroof into the air and lost control of the car, sliding into a ditch near Highway 9, according to the report.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police detained both men in the car and the passenger told them he tried to get out of the car during the chase. Neither of the men had any injuries and Faulk was arrested. He has a criminal history and has been arrested for breaking into cars and aggravated assault and is barred from owning a gun, according to police reports.

In May, Faulk was arrested after he threatened someone with a knife. The man was returning a cellphone to his neighbor when Faulk got upset.

“I’ll kill you and gut you like a pig,” he said, according to police reports.

Faulk tried to stab the man multiple times leaving small cuts until the victim grabbed the knife, cutting his hands. He spent a month in jail and was released in June.

Faulk was being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER