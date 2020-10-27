He threatened to kill his victim before shots were fired in Horry County, police say

A 24-year-old Little River man is in jail after a shooting in Horry County Sunday night.

Michel Bellamy is charged with attempted murder and five counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Horry County police responded about 8 p.m. Sunday to Versie Road in Little River for a report of shots fired. The victim told police that Bellamy shot multiple rounds into the his car while he was leaving the house.

According to the police report, Bellamy called the victim and told him he was going to kill him earlier that day. The report does not detail the relationship between the two of them.

Bellamy is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years for attempted murder and up to 10 years for each of the assault charges.

