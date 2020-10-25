Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Suspect arrested after Saturday night shooting on Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach cops say

One man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Ocean Boulevard this weekend.

Myrtle Beach police charged Dearis Jackson with shooting a gun in city limits and unlawful carrying of a firearm. Officers responded to a report of gunshots around 8 p.m. Saturday near 7th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. No injuries were reported, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest

Witnesses say they saw Jackson and another man leave a liquor store and get into an argument in the parking lot. Then shots were fired.

Jackson was arrested later Saturday night and released on bond Sunday morning.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service