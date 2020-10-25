Crime
Suspect arrested after Saturday night shooting on Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach cops say
One man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Ocean Boulevard this weekend.
Myrtle Beach police charged Dearis Jackson with shooting a gun in city limits and unlawful carrying of a firearm. Officers responded to a report of gunshots around 8 p.m. Saturday near 7th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. No injuries were reported, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest
Witnesses say they saw Jackson and another man leave a liquor store and get into an argument in the parking lot. Then shots were fired.
Jackson was arrested later Saturday night and released on bond Sunday morning.
Comments