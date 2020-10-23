Judge tosses some counts in Gary Bennett murder trial - but not the most serious charges

A judge said state prosecutors did not prove their case on at least one of the offenses against Gary Bennett and tossed the charge.

Judge Thomas Cooper ruled in favor of Bennett on the conspiracy to kidnap charges. He ruled in what’s called a direct verdict. Defense attorneys will usually ask for direct verdict after a state rests its case.

The judge said there was enough evidence to continue on the murder and armed robbery charges. Cooper said he would rule later on whether the first-degree burglary count will remain.

Bennett’s retrial will continue as he and his defense team present evidence that, they say, shows his innocence.

Bennett was convicted in 2003 of the May 2000 murder of Eva Marie Martin. He was sentenced to life in prison but has maintained his innocence.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Prosecutors say Bennett grew obsessed with getting the combination to the safe at the Taco Bell, where Martin worked. He then killed her on the May night. Bennett and his lawyers say he was not at her home, and law enforcement witnesses testified Bennett’s fingerprints and DNA were not found at the scene.

The state’s final witness was Adam Wiseman, who shared a jail cell with Bennett after Bennett was charged with murder.

Wiseman said Bennett told him that he and Andrew Lindsey killed Martin. Wiseman noted that Bennett said they slit her throat and ransacked her home. Wiseman then wrote a letter to Horry County police detailing the alleged confession.

“I felt like I needed to tell someone,” Wiseman said.

Bennett’s lawyers questioned Wiseman about the supposed confession and how Friday was the first time he was on a witness stand to share what he heard.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER