Myrtle Beach cops seize 31 pounds of pot heading to Conway

Local police seized more than 30 pounds of pot during a recent bust.

Myrtle Beach police and Conway police conducted a joint bust that netted 31 pounds of marijuana, according to authorities. Officers from Myrtle Beach seized the marijuana as it was heading to Conway in South Carolina.

Conway police charged David McFarlin with trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday and released on Thursday after posting $10,000 bail.

McFarlin faces one to 10 years in prison if convicted.

