Police investigating shooting at a recreation park in Loris

Alan Blondin covers golf, Coastal Carolina university and athletics, and numerous other sports-related topics that warrant coverage. Well-versed in all things Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the Grand Strand, the 1992 Northeastern University journalism school valedictorian has been a reporter at The Sun News since 1993 after working at papers in Texas and Massachusetts. He has earned eight top-10 Associated Press Sports Editors national writing awards and 20 top-three S.C. Press Association writing awards since 2007.