Crime

Police investigating shooting at a recreation park in Loris

The Loris Police Dept. is investigating a shooting at recreation park in Loris.

The incident at Watson Park on Cedar Street occurred around 7 p.m.

Loris police say there is no danger to the public but ask residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Alan Blondin
Alan Blondin covers golf, Coastal Carolina university and athletics, and numerous other sports-related topics that warrant coverage.
