Crime
Officials say Myrtle Beach man distributed child pornography
A Myrtle Beach man faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of a child pornography charge.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday charges against Ashley Pryor, 42. He faces one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday with a $10,000 bond, which he posted just a few hours later.
Investigators say Pryor distributed child pornography. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
