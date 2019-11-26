Crime

Officials say Myrtle Beach man distributed child pornography

A Myrtle Beach man faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of a child pornography charge.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday charges against Ashley Pryor, 42. He faces one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday with a $10,000 bond, which he posted just a few hours later.

Investigators say Pryor distributed child pornography. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
