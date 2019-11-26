Officials say Myrtle Beach man distributed child pornography

A Myrtle Beach man faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of a child pornography charge.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday charges against Ashley Pryor, 42. He faces one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday with a $10,000 bond, which he posted just a few hours later.

Investigators say Pryor distributed child pornography. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER