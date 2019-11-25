Worker repairing vending machines at Horry tavern when suspect robbed him, report says

A maintenance worker was repairing vending machines at a local strip mall when a suspect robbed him of his tools and money from the machines, according to a police report.

On Nov. 20, Horry County police went to a River Oaks Drive strip mall for a reported strong-armed robbery.

The victim said he was at a tavern doing maintenance and the suspect was smoking at a nearby picnic table, according to the report. When the victim opened his truck to leave, the suspect rushed him.

The suspect took tools, an iPad, a wireless printer and money from the machines and fled the area, the report states.

No weapon was used in the incident and the victim was not injured, according to the report. The victim could not provide any suspect descriptions or the suspect’s license plate.