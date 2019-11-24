Myrtle Beach police seek to arrest man who admitted to throwing drink at woman in bar

Police are seeking to arrest a man who allegedly either punched or threw a drink at a woman at a Myrtle Beach bar Saturday night, according to an incident report.

Myrtle Beach police responded to Donny’s Saloon in the 1200 block of Third Avenue South early Saturday morning for the report of an assault. A security guard at the bar told police a female victim reported being assaulted by a man, the report states. The security guard said he confronted the man — later identified as 42-year-old Marcell Dwight Bridges — who said he had not hit her but admitted to throwing a drink at her.

The victim told police she knew Bridges, who had been in a relationship with her friend previously, according to the report. The woman said Bridges was hitting on a friend of hers at the bar and she told him to stop. Soon after, Bridges’ girlfriend arrived at the bar and an argument ensued and the man assaulted the victim, though she told police she didn’t know if she’d been hit by a fist or drink, the report states.

Police say the witness — the victim’s friend — corroborated her story, though she also was unsure if the assault was via a fist or drink.

The security guard gave police Bridges’ license plate number and a vehicle description, and officers from the Conway Police Department went to the address but he was not there, according to the report.

Following the incident, police were planning to prepare a warrant for Bridges to charge him with third-degree assault. The investigation is ongoing.