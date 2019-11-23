Crime

Conway police seek public’s help in connection to armed robbery, burglary incidents

The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s help in connection to a pair of crimes.

In one, police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Sanchez Valentino Spain to come forward. He is wanted for first-degree burglary and third-degree assault and battery by mob, according to a news release.

Conway police are also seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was caught on surveillance footage during an armed robbery at Carolina Payday Loans. The footage shows a black man with a black hoodie, black jeans and a black bandanna over his face holding a gun during the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information in relation to these incidents contact them at 843-248-1790.

