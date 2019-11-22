Crime
Man finds devices described as a pipe bomb, Horry police confirm explosive device
A Horry County resident found an explosive device at a Waccamaw River Road home on Friday evening.
Horry County police Lt. Thomas DelPercio said the call was reported around 5 p.m. after a person found a pipe bomb. He added police responded and determined it was an explosive device.
The item was found in containers the person legally obtained and were not in a mailed package, DelPercio said. There is no threat to the public.
The person who found the device is not suspected of criminal wrongdoing.
Horry County bomb squad teams successfully rendered the device safe, DelPerico said.
Waccamaw River Road is located outside of Myrtle Beach and near Holmestown Road.
