Man finds devices described as a pipe bomb, Horry police confirm explosive device

A Horry County resident found an explosive device at a Waccamaw River Road home on Friday evening.

Horry County police Lt. Thomas DelPercio said the call was reported around 5 p.m. after a person found a pipe bomb. He added police responded and determined it was an explosive device.

The item was found in containers the person legally obtained and were not in a mailed package, DelPercio said. There is no threat to the public.

The person who found the device is not suspected of criminal wrongdoing.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Horry County bomb squad teams successfully rendered the device safe, DelPerico said.

Waccamaw River Road is located outside of Myrtle Beach and near Holmestown Road.