Crime
Grinched: Six cars broken into at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach
A week before the biggest shopping day of the year, several cars were broken into at Coastal Grand Mall.
Police say the break-ins happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday in the mall’s parking lot. Six vehicles saw break-ins and were burglarized.
Officers say the items stolen included purses, wallets, a laptop, an iPad, debit cards and keys, according to a police report. The items taken have an estimated value of $4,700.
A crime scene team was called to the mall to help investigate. There was no suspect information listed in the report.
According to Nationwide Insurance, consumers can take several steps to prevent a car smash-and-grab. The tips include not leaving items such as a phone or a purse in plain view, parking near other cars and ensuring the vehicle’s doors are locked.
Comments