Teen tells cops Surfside Beach man molested her for years. Now he’s behind bars

A teen said a Surfisde Beach man sexually abused her for four years, and now he faces more than a decade in prison.

Surfside Beach police charged Michael Wayne Eudy, 39, with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was booked into Horry County’s J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday. Bail has not been set in his case.

A friend of the teen victim told a school counselor about the issues, who in turn reported it to police.

The victim told police that Eudy fondled her for four years, according to the police report.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.