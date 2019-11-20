Crime

Teen tells cops Surfside Beach man molested her for years. Now he’s behind bars

A teen said a Surfisde Beach man sexually abused her for four years, and now he faces more than a decade in prison.

Surfside Beach police charged Michael Wayne Eudy, 39, with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was booked into Horry County’s J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday. Bail has not been set in his case.

A friend of the teen victim told a school counselor about the issues, who in turn reported it to police.

The victim told police that Eudy fondled her for four years, according to the police report.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  