RV storage sites can be easy theft targets, Horry County cops say

RV campers offer a way to take the comforts of home on the road, but unlike a stationary house, they can be driven off by potential thieves.

And Horry County police issued a warning about recreational vehicle thefts after two stolen campers were found on Saturday.

Officers arrested Surfside Beach residents Jordan Swinson, 28, and Sara-Megan Tuttle, 30, who allegedly admitted to stealing two RVs off a storage facility lot in Socastee.

The two put stolen license plates on one of the RVs and changed its paint job to hide it from detection, police said. Once inside, officers say they found other items believed to have been taken from storage units.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Swinson and Tuttle both face charges of grand larceny and receiving stolen goods.

Storage units can be an easy target for thieves if owners do not regularly check in on their stored items, according to a Horry County Police release.

Officials recommend keeping a detailed list of your stored belongings and keeping track of your stuff’s serial numbers. In addition, authorities recommend regularly checking in on your storage site and informing police know as soon as possible if something is missing.

If something is stolen, you can contact Horry County Police at 843-248-1520.