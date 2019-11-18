Suspect pulled a knife, demands money from man walking down Myrtle Beach street, cops says

A knife-wielding suspect demanding money confronted a man walking along a Myrtle Beach street Monday morning, according to a police report.

The victim said he was at Flagg Street near 1st Avenue North when the suspect walked down the stairs of the Calypso Inn motel, according to a police report.

Police said the suspect was later identified as 38-year-old Tracy Johnson. The victim said Johnson approached with a knife and demanded his money, according to the report. The victim said he didn’t have any money. Johnson made another demand, and the victim fled.

Police say the attempted robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The victim gave officers a physical description of the suspect and an officer detained Johnson, who was at 3rd Avenue South and Withers Swash Drive.

Officers searched Johnson and found a pink and blue knife in her purse, according to the report.

Police arrested Johnson and charged her with armed robbery, which can be punished by 10 to 30 years in prison.